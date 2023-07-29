Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Minsk, Belarus

10 properties total found
Manufacture in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
Area 6 523 m²
Number of floors 3
Production premises for sale ( 3 floors ) Address: g. Minsk, st. Kropotkina, d. 91B-2 ➜ ➜ Ex…
€ 1,051,540
Manufacture in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
Area 526 m²
Floor 2/2
Production premises 526 sq. M. m. ! Address: Minsk, st. Selitsky, d. 27/1 ➜ Sold spacious p…
€ 147,760
Manufacture in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
Area 902 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a separate specialized building equipped for laundry and dry cleaning ( business own…
€ 435,120
Manufacture in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
Area 412 m²
Floor 1/1
An isolated room for sale on the street. Francis Skorina 15 / 8-1. You can find out the valu…
€ 208,495
Manufacture in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
Area 12 650 m²
Number of floors 5
LLC & quot; Metalstroyprofile & quot; implements an incomplete canned capital structure loca…
€ 1,813,000
Manufacture in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
Area 699 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a profitable existing business in.Minsk, st.Grandmutter 76 & nbsp; CTO East Motors! …
€ 589,225
Manufacture 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 6
New 2014 facilities with good repairs. For trucks or cars. There are all communications: ven…
€ 108,689
Manufacture in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Bargain!
€ 117,845
Manufacture in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Machine seat, washing, STOPPING of cars under STO or washing on Mstislavets 13/15/17 street.…
€ 27,000
Manufacture 12 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 12 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative and production rooms Borodino 2A. of 12 rooms and area 350 м² and flo…
€ 317,275
