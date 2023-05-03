Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mahilyow
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse in Mahilyow, Belarus
Warehouse
Mahilyow, Belarus
600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 533,109
The warehouse is for sale at the address of. Mogilev, Garagnaya Lane 4.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir