  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mahilyow
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

2 properties total found
Office 1 room in Mahilyow, Belarus
Office 1 room
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 342 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 255,837
Office in Mahilyow, Belarus
Office
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 301 m²
€ 626,925
