  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District

Commercial real estate in Lida District, Belarus

19 properties total found
Officein Lida, Belarus
Office
Lida, Belarus
43 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 34,383
Great spacious room for your business for sale. This room is suitable for both a cozy office…
Shopin Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
60 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 54,289
For sale retail space in the city center. Located on the Panorama mini market, a lot of huma…
Shopin Byarozawka, Belarus
Shop
Byarozawka, Belarus
599 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 330,259
Trading space, warehouse, services  g. Berezovka, st. Novogrudskaya, d.16A Area: 599.2 …
Manufacturein Minojty, Belarus
Manufacture
Minojty, Belarus
1 665 m²
€ 135,723
Sale of a complex of buildings for woodworking Grodno region, Lida district, near the statio…
Commercialin Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 345 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 180,964
For sale 2 floors with a basement building for administrative purposes 1344.9 m2 of total ar…
Shopin Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
2 885 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,086
The complex of premises 3000 m2 is for sale as a valid business on the street. Shevchenko ( …
Officein Lida, Belarus
Office
Lida, Belarus
1 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 90,482
For sale is a plot of land of 55 acres with a canned foundation for the construction of a ca…
Commercialin Lida, Belarus
Commercial
Lida, Belarus
207 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 135,723
The building of the existing store is for sale. On the territory of 30 acres there is a buil…
Warehousein Lida, Belarus
Warehouse
Lida, Belarus
800 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,385
For sale storage space in the royal village for your business: 500 sq.m., a usable area of 5…
Commercialin Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
831 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 232,988
Commercialin Aharodniki, Belarus
Commercial
Aharodniki, Belarus
526 m² Number of floors 2
€ 113,102
Purpose: Shopping center building with restaurant; Total area: 526 m2; Storeys: 1-2 Two entr…
Shopin Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
499 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,295
Building for sale. 408.8 + 72.5 sq.m. 7.4 acres of land. The main advantage is the large are…
Shopin Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
6 500 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 724
Sales / rental of retail space in the new large-scale shopping center in Lida ( microdistric…
Shopin Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
2 885 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 452
The 3000 m2 premises complex is for sale as a valid street business. Shevchenko ( Car Market…
Commercialin Lida, Belarus
Commercial
Lida, Belarus
50 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 53,000
Land for sale 0.5100G for the construction of commercial facilities on the street. Fomicheva…
Commercialin Lida, Belarus
Commercial
Lida, Belarus
1 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 63,337
For sale there is a 55-acre parcel of land with a canned base for the construction of a car …
Commercialin Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 540 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 31,669
Commercial complex of 7 buildings for sale, suitable for a sanatorium - resort and a medical…
Shopin Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
60 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 54,289
Commercial premises for sale in the city center. Located in the Panorama mini market, heavy …
Shopin Bielica, Belarus
Shop
Bielica, Belarus
385 m² Number of floors 2
€ 10,858
Sale of a production building in ag. Belitsa (dog. 124/2) from 8 rooms, area 385.2 m & sup2 …

Properties features in Lida District, Belarus

