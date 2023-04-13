Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Hradno, Belarus

Warehouse 5 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Warehouse 5 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 714 m² Number of floors 1
€ 163,675
Administrative complex in Grodno Sales are possible in parts. Sale by installments and on c…
Warehouse 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Warehouse 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 026 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 254,606
For sale a complex of buildings and structures ( trade and warehouse base ) with a large lan…
Warehousein Hradno, Belarus
Warehouse
Hradno, Belarus
2 026 m² Number of floors 3
€ 254,606
Warehouse 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 277 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3
For rent a dry, unheated warehouse on the street. Lidskaya, 15A in Grodno ( between the traf…
Warehouse 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Warehouse 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,091
For rent a dry warehouse-freezer on the street. Victory, 31 in Grodno. The warehouse area is…
Warehouse 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² Number of floors 1
€ 5
We rent a room with a pit under the service station of cars in Grodno, st. Victory, 28. Area…
Warehousein Hradno, Belarus
Warehouse
Hradno, Belarus
1 060 m²
€ 289,159

