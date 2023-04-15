Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Chervyen District
Commercial real estate in Chervyen District, Belarus
cervienski sielski Saviet
4
Smilavicki sielski Saviet
2
Chervyen
1
Klinocki sielski Saviet
1
Ravanicki sielski Saviet
1
Rudnianski sielski Saviet
1
Clear all
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial 1 room
Turec, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
19 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 12,158
Administrative premises for sale with a separate entrance and vestibule. Windows and doors a…
Commercial
Chvojniki, Belarus
2 431 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,350,926
The building of the production building with a total area of 2431.4 sq. Kv. Year of reconstr…
Commercial
Chvojniki, Belarus
1 055 m²
2 Floor
€ 225,154
A complex of garage buildings, workshops for the repair and maintenance of cars, washing of …
Commercial
Chvojniki, Belarus
442 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,093
Manufacture
Chvojniki, Belarus
3 322 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,350,926
For sale production - warehouse building with administrative building & nbsp; total area of …
Commercial
Ravanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
610 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 22,515
LLC & laquo; Real Estate Agency & laquo; KUB & raquo; UNODC 193036159 Special permission ( l…
Warehouse
Chervyen, Belarus
600 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 62,773
For sale a warehouse building of 1300 sq. M., consisting of two rooms of 600 and 700 sq. M. …
Warehouse
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
541 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 53,136
40 km from Minsk: and nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; …
Commercial
Karzuny, Belarus
509 m²
2/2 Floor
Price on request
A two-story building with an area of 509 m2 is sold. The room can be used both for permanent…
Commercial
Karzuny, Belarus
509 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 153,105
A two-story building with an area of 509 m2 is sold. The room can be used both for permanent…
Properties features in Chervyen District, Belarus
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map