  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District

Commercial real estate in Chervyen District, Belarus

10 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Turec, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Turec, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 19 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,158
Administrative premises for sale with a separate entrance and vestibule. Windows and doors a…
Commercialin Chvojniki, Belarus
Commercial
Chvojniki, Belarus
2 431 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,350,926
The building of the production building with a total area of 2431.4 sq. Kv. Year of reconstr…
Commercialin Chvojniki, Belarus
Commercial
Chvojniki, Belarus
1 055 m² 2 Floor
€ 225,154
A complex of garage buildings, workshops for the repair and maintenance of cars, washing of …
Commercialin Chvojniki, Belarus
Commercial
Chvojniki, Belarus
442 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,093
Manufacturein Chvojniki, Belarus
Manufacture
Chvojniki, Belarus
3 322 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,350,926
For sale production - warehouse building with administrative building & nbsp; total area of …
Commercialin Ravanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Ravanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
610 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,515
LLC & laquo; Real Estate Agency & laquo; KUB & raquo; UNODC 193036159 Special permission ( l…
Warehousein Chervyen, Belarus
Warehouse
Chervyen, Belarus
600 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 62,773
For sale a warehouse building of 1300 sq. M., consisting of two rooms of 600 and 700 sq. M. …
Warehousein Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
541 m² Number of floors 1
€ 53,136
40 km from Minsk: and nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; …
Commercialin Karzuny, Belarus
Commercial
Karzuny, Belarus
509 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
A two-story building with an area of 509 m2 is sold. The room can be used both for permanent…
Commercialin Karzuny, Belarus
Commercial
Karzuny, Belarus
509 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 153,105
A two-story building with an area of 509 m2 is sold. The room can be used both for permanent…

