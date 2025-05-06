Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Chervyen District, Belarus

Smilavicki selski Savet
5 properties total found
Manufacture 659 m² in Zarecca, Belarus
Manufacture 659 m²
Zarecca, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 659 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial premises near Minsk are for sale. The building has water, a toilet and 3 utility …
$204,228
Commercial property 22 m² in Karzuny, Belarus
Commercial property 22 m²
Karzuny, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/1
Dear customers,   We present to your attention a unique offer - a land plot with an ad…
$70,000
Shop 109 m² in Ladski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 109 m²
Ladski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
A detached building of 108.8 m2 on a plot of 22 acres is for sale. D. Rechki, Lyadensky vill…
$19,900
Commercial property 22 m² in Karzuny, Belarus
Commercial property 22 m²
Karzuny, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 1
A plot of 0.6805 acres is sold, ideally suitable for the construction of a production-admini…
$70,000
Commercial property 4 986 m² in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 4 986 m²
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 4 986 m²
Number of floors 4
We are investigating the demand for the sale of the 4 floor. (Sale of a building or sale of …
$700,000
