Belarus
Brest Region
Brest
Manufactures
Manufacture Buildings in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Clear all
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
The building is non-residential in ownership with a total area of 138.8 square meters, locat…
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 274,817
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 403,065
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 448,868
Production and storage base with an administrative and economic building owned in the indust…
Manufacture 2 rooms
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
128 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 164,890
Sale of premises for the placement of a warehouse or production in the northern part of Bres…
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1 Floor
€ 265,657
The production and warehouse base is owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (r - …
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
€ 174,051
Car service (car maintenance point with spare parts store) with property in the sleeping are…
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
Number of floors 2
€ 59,544
A multifunctional building owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (p - n Graevka)…
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
€ 79,697
The production base with the administrative and economic building is owned in the industrial…
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
€ 238,175
Industrial - warehouse building with an administrative block in ownership in the industrial …
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 87,941
The building is multifunctional (assignment - administrative - economic building) in the are…
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
€ 274,817
Base for storing materials and equipment in ownership in the Brest region (p - n.Thelma - 1)…
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 338,941
Auto service (Destination - a building specializing in the repair and maintenance of cars wi…
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
€ 274,817
Production and storage base in the ownership in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (p …
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
266 m²
€ 69,620
LOT 4273. For sale buildings of a valid car service with administrative rooms. An excellent …
