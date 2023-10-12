Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Brest District
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Brest District, Belarus

сommercial property
18
manufacture buildings
7
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Warehouse in Telmy 1, Belarus
Warehouse
Telmy 1, Belarus
Area 354 m²
Floor 1
For sale unfinished finished capital building for storage in Brest district (Telma -1). Near…
€43,850
Warehouse in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Transport - logistics complex owned in the nearest suburb of Brest (p - nd. Friendship of Br…
€462,072
Warehouse in Miedna, Belarus
Warehouse
Miedna, Belarus
Area 9 m²
Lot 6215. On sale is a warehouse of fuel and lubricants located in ag. Copper. Foundation - …
€6,601
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir