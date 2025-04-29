Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Brest District, Belarus

6 properties total found
Manufacture 494 m² in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 494 m²
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 494 m²
Production and warehouse premises (name - warehouse - workshop) in ownership in the village …
$88,888
Manufacture 37 m² in Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 37 m²
Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
Non-residential buildings with a total area of ​​150.7 sq.m. are owned in the urban area. Do…
$6,000
Manufacture 397 m² in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 397 m²
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Base for storing materials and equipment in ownership in the Brest region (p - n.Thelma - 1)…
$280,000
Manufacture 1 594 m² in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 594 m²
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 594 m²
Floor 1/1
Production - warehouse base with administrative - economic building in property in. Terebun …
$210,000
Manufacture 264 m² in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 264 m²
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Multifunctional building owned by.Koverdyaki of the Brest region with a total area of 263.8 …
$200,000
Manufacture 853 m² in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 853 m²
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 853 m²
An industrial and warehouse building in the nearest suburb of Brest (near the airport) with …
$157,000
