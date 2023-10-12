Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Brest District

Commercial real estate in Brest District, Belarus

Znamienski sielski Saviet
5
Telminski sielski Saviet
4
Matykalski sielski Saviet
3
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
3
18 properties total found
Warehouse in Telmy 1, Belarus
Warehouse
Telmy 1, Belarus
Area 354 m²
Floor 1
For sale unfinished finished capital building for storage in Brest district (Telma -1). Near…
€43,850
Warehouse in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Transport - logistics complex owned in the nearest suburb of Brest (p - nd. Friendship of Br…
€462,072
Manufacture in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 286 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale logistics center of 2023 in Brest region (Kamenets direction) with a total area of …
Price on request
Commercial in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Floor 1/1
The recreation base in the area of the White Lake of Brest region, located on a land plot of…
€91,471
Manufacture 9 rooms with internet, with driveways, with private sector in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 9 rooms with internet, with driveways, with private sector
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell the production base with the administrative building in the village. Tukhinichi,…
€136,736
Commercial for business in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial for business
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 10 m²
Lot 2679. Recreation base on the banks of the Mukhavets River in the nearest suburb of Brest…
€565,803
Manufacture in Kliejniki, Belarus
Manufacture
Kliejniki, Belarus
Area 199 m²
Floor 1
€179,171
Manufacture in Miedna, Belarus
Manufacture
Miedna, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Land with an area of 0.1016 hectares with a building of 9.3 square meters located on it ( pu…
€5,187
Warehouse in Miedna, Belarus
Warehouse
Miedna, Belarus
Area 9 m²
Lot 6215. On sale is a warehouse of fuel and lubricants located in ag. Copper. Foundation - …
€6,601
Commercial in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 10 m²
Floor 1/1
Lot 6033. Land in the Brest region, which consists of two parts: 0.12 ha and 1.94 ha for the…
€183,886
Manufacture in Znamienka, Belarus
Manufacture
Znamienka, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Industrial - warehouse building with an office block in ownership of the ag. The passion of …
€46,207
Commercial in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/2
Land for sale 2.99 ha with a building complex & nbsp; in the suburbs of Brest. d. Chebrin (f…
€612,953
Commercial in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/1
LOT 5447. A building with an area of 203.4 m2 (allocation - maintenance of a social house) i…
€9,713
Commercial in Miedna, Belarus
Commercial
Miedna, Belarus
Land with an area of 0.0288 hectares with an unfinished capital structure of 49.2 square met…
€9,336
Commercial in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Land with an area of 0.5001 hectares with a production building on it with a total area of 1…
€47,150
Manufacture in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Manufacture
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Number of floors 2
Multifunctional building owned by.Koverdyaki of the Brest region with a total area of 263.8 …
€155,596
Restaurant in Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Restaurant
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Land with an area of 0.1350 hectares for the construction and maintenance of a cafe with an …
€27,347
Manufacture with separate entrance in Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Manufacture with separate entrance
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
€47,150

Property types in Brest District

manufacture buildings
warehouses
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir