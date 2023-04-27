Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Barysaw
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Barysaw, Belarus

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Barysaw, Belarus
Office
Barysaw, Belarus
202 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 27,161
On sale is the administrative premises located on Demina Street. For sale floor with separat…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir