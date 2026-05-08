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New Construction Apartments in Burgas, Bulgaria

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Nesebar
8
Sveti Vlas
3
Pomorie
1
Aheloy
1
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Apartment building Burgas
Apartment building Burgas
Apartment building Burgas
Apartment building Burgas
Apartment building Burgas
Show all Apartment building Burgas
Apartment building Burgas
Burgas, Bulgaria
from
$42,386
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Discover "SELENA" - your new home in Burgas!We present to your attention the residential complex "SELENA" - a modern project,Located in the picturesque and dynamically developing area of Meden Rudnik,Area B, Burgas. SELENA offers the perfect combination of comfort, qualityand affordability, …
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Bulgarian Expert
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$127,729
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 39–62 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury life on the coastReady for the summer season of 2027!Stunning spacious studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, and penthousesWho doesn’t want to enjoy an unforgettable summer life on the beach?Mesmerizing sunsets, well-equipped interiors and the magnificent territory of the apart-hotel a…
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Invest Cafe
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Apartment building La Mer Home2
Apartment building La Mer Home2
Apartment building La Mer Home2
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$61,815
The year of construction 2028
Start selling!!!Sunny Beach New residential house in the center of Sunny Beach near Cacao Beach La Mer Home2 - designed with modern life in mindNo support tax.700m from the seaApartments are turned-keyArea - from 36.41 m2 Prices - from 53 900 EUR2000 EUR - 20% deposit - first installment, pa…
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VIP REALTY CLUB
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MerahaMeraha
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$60,349
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 39 m²
1 real estate property 1
🌴 Apartments at the sea in Bulgaria - the sale📍 The Sun Coast • Fregat's Rayon🏖 5-10 minutes walk to the beach💥 Rare offer at the start of construction - the best prices and choice of layouts⭐Key assets✔ A property near the sea✔ Quiet area near the beach and infrastructure✔ Suitable for vaca…
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Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$68,467
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Start selling!!!Sunny Beach Residential complex "MAGNOLIA 8" 700 m from the seaApartments are turned-keyUnderground/ground parking spacesStudios: from 38.48 m2 Two-bedroom: from 56.88 m2Prices: from 1,550 € m2 to 2,300 € m22000 EUR - deposit 30% - first installment, paid within 1 month from …
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Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Show all Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$113,087
The year of construction 2026
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Invest Cafe
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Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Show all Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$111,387
The year of construction 2026
🌊 Succeed your buy apartment in 400 meters from the place in Nessebre!🔹 ♪ Ready home ♪🔹 No charge for service!🔹 Ideal dla la summerego detíha, PMG or docks in Arendu🔹 Neighborhood🔹 Shares: a gifted harp or terrace 11.4 m2!🔹 Price from 95 590 €💎 In complex:✅ Spornыe 2 and 3-konnatnye quartyrы…
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Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Apartment building Solemare by the Sea
Aheloy, Bulgaria
from
$64,234
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 41–109 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This residential complex consists of 174 apartments, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, all designed to high standards. The project features extensive business and leisure infrastructure to accommodate a variety of residents and visitors, whether they are visiting f…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.5
129,900
Apartment 2 rooms
109.0
207,700
Studio apartment
40.6
80,567
Developer
Libro Group
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Developer
Libro Group
Languages
English, Русский
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