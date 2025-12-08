  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Nesebar, Bulgaria

Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$113,087
The year of construction 2026
🌊 FAIRVIEW VLAS - a new house by the sea in St. Vlas!🏡 Cozy boutique complex just 400 meters from the beach!🔹 Modern 5-storey building🔹 Only 10 apartments - for those who value privacy🔹 Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms (from 58 m2 to 110 m2)🔹 Spacious terraces with views🔹 Open parking with t…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$111,387
The year of construction 2026
🌊 Succeed your buy apartment in 400 meters from the place in Nessebre!🔹 ♪ Ready home ♪🔹 No charge for service!🔹 Ideal dla la summerego detíha, PMG or docks in Arendu🔹 Neighborhood🔹 Shares: a gifted harp or terrace 11.4 m2!🔹 Price from 95 590 €💎 In complex:✅ Spornыe 2 and 3-konnatnye quartyrы…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$127,729
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 39–62 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury life on the coastReady for the summer season of 2027!Stunning spacious studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, and penthousesWho doesn’t want to enjoy an unforgettable summer life on the beach?Mesmerizing sunsets, well-equipped interiors and the magnificent territory of the apart-hotel a…
Agency
Invest Cafe
