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Apartment in a new building v Ravde s T Marketom No86

Ravda, Bulgaria
from
$69,762
VAT
from
$1,221/m²
;
4
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ID: 36649
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 86
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Burgas
  • Region
    Nesebar
  • Village
    Ravda
  • Address
    Nesebr

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Русский Русский

New residential building in Ravda with year-round shop T Market
Project No. 86

📍Bulgaria🇧🇬
📍rawda

Complex:
- No support tax.
Large number of parking spaces
- T Market in the house.
Good quality of construction, only brick, without aerated concrete
Well-designed landscape design
Start of construction 01.10.2026
Delivery end of 2028

Apartments:
Apartments are rented with rough or clean finish
- Good planning.
- Bright apartments
-Studio from 51.5m2
-Two from 65m2
Threes from 100m2.

Prices:
Price per m2 on a rough finish from 1050m2
Price per m2 on a clean finish from 1230m2

-Studio from 60,180€
-1+1 from 75,231 €
-2+1 from 123,553€
-Parcomest 15,000 euros
-Installment until the end of 2028
30% down payment

Payment scheme:
3,000 euros deposit
30% First installment in September 2026 (two weeks before construction starts)
40% on Act 14 (August 2027)
30% on Act 16 (End 2028)

Location on the map

Ravda, Bulgaria
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Apartment in a new building v Ravde s T Marketom No86
Ravda, Bulgaria
from
$69,762
VAT
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