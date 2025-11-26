Apartment in a new building v Ravde s T Marketom No86

New residential building in Ravda with year-round shop T Market
Project No. 86
📍Bulgaria🇧🇬
📍rawda
Complex:
- No support tax.
Large number of parking spaces
- T Market in the house.
Good quality of construction, only brick, without aerated concrete
Well-designed landscape design
Start of construction 01.10.2026
Delivery end of 2028
Apartments:
Apartments are rented with rough or clean finish
- Good planning.
- Bright apartments
-Studio from 51.5m2
-Two from 65m2
Threes from 100m2.
Prices:
Price per m2 on a rough finish from 1050m2
Price per m2 on a clean finish from 1230m2
-Studio from 60,180€
-1+1 from 75,231 €
-2+1 from 123,553€
-Parcomest 15,000 euros
-Installment until the end of 2028
30% down payment
Payment scheme:
3,000 euros deposit
30% First installment in September 2026 (two weeks before construction starts)
40% on Act 14 (August 2027)
30% on Act 16 (End 2028)