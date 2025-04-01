Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zyrovicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Zyrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Zyrovicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zyrovicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale 3 apartments in a.g. Zhirovici, down the street. Youth. Rooms are isolated, large, …
$19,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zyrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes