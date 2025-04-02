Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zupranski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Krakoŭka, Belarus
House
Krakoŭka, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Attractive house at a great price! ❤️ We present to your attention a spacious house in the p…
$59,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes