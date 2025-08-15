Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zubrevicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zubrevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage in Zubrevicy, Belarus
Cottage
Zubrevicy, Belarus
Area 97 m²
For sale is a cozy, modern cottage together with a garage and bathhouse built in 1986 in Ag.…
$40,000
