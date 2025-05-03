Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House with spacious plot ❤️The house under reconstruction in the picturesque village of Podd…
$24,990
Cottage in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 377 m²
House for sale in the village of Gryadki, 4 minutes drive from the city of Zhodino. Distance…
$73,900
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
For sale house (unfinished capital building) in Kalyuga, Minsk region, Smolevichsky district…
$75,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale there is an ultra-modern two-storey house with a plot in a picturesque area 37 km f…
$77,900
Cottage in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Beautiful two-storey cottage in the D. Poddubie ❤️ Welcome to a unique offer for those looki…
$119,900
