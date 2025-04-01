Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Znamienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
$11,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Stradziec, Belarus
House
Stradziec, Belarus
Area 85 m²
$51,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes