Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zmurauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Zmurauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Zmurauka, Belarus
House
Zmurauka, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Dreaming of a house in a picturesque place with a river near and a large plot, and not far f…
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zmurauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go