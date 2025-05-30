Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zmurauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zmurauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Zmurauka, Belarus
House
Zmurauka, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Dreaming of a house in a picturesque place with a river near and a large plot, and not far f…
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zmurauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go