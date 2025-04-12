Show property on map Show properties list
House in Zabrauka, Belarus
House
Zabrauka, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Log house for sale in Zyabrovka (14 km from the city) The house has gas heating, PVC windows…
$28,000
2 room apartment in Karaneuka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Karaneuka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/5
It is offered to buy a 2-room apartment in the village of Korenevka. 5 km. From Gomel. Clean…
$20,000
