Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhodzina
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

сommercial property
8
3 properties total found
Shop 198 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 198 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
A trading premises of 197 m2 in the center of the city of Zhodino on Lenin Avenue is sold. T…
$218,291
Leave a request
Shop 534 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 534 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 534 m²
Floor 1
Shop for sale in Zhodino, 534.4 sq.m.A great opportunity to purchase commercial real estate …
$374,000
Leave a request
Shop 718 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 718 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 718 m²
Floor -1
Spacious store in the center of Zhodino for sale!An ideal offer for a grocery business or a …
$420,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go