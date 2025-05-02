Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhodzina
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

сommercial property
8
shops
3
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant 309 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant 309 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial premises 309 m2 for catering in a shopping center! Zhodino, Kalinovskogo str., 13…
$205,000
Restaurant 263 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant 263 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/2
Building for sale in the sleeping area in the city. Zhodino at the address: Rokossovsky str.…
$150,000
