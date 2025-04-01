Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Zhlobin, Belarus

Shop 168 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Shop 168 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/1
A separate -standing trade building with a total area of ​​167.8 m2 is sold at the address: …
$120,000
Commercial property 534 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Commercial property 534 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 534 m²
Floor 2/2
A separate building is sold with a total area of ​​534.2 m2, at the address: Zhlobin, ul. K.…
$250,000
Commercial property 1 097 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Commercial property 1 097 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Area 1 097 m²
Number of floors 2
The retail space is located in the center of Zhlobin, at the address microdistrict 16, the b…
$1,20M
Commercial property 168 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Commercial property 168 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/1
A separate -standing trade building with a total area of ​​167.8 m2 is sold at the address: …
$120,000
Shop 420 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Shop 420 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of retail space (office) in a classical architectural style (interior decoration brick …
$140,000
Office 534 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Office 534 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 534 m²
Floor 2/2
A separate building is sold with a total area of ​​534.2 m2, at the address: Zhlobin, ul. K.…
$250,000
