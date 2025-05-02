Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhabinka
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Zhabinka, Belarus

1 property total found
Manufacture 557 m² in Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture 557 m²
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 557 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and worshiping train of the industrial-industrial-industrial-zabanzabrosa region …
$115,000
