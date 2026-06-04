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Сommercial property in Zhabinka, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 133 m² in Zhabinka, Belarus
Commercial property 133 m²
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/1
Lot 9639. Call for more detailed information For sale premises with a total area of 133.3 m2…
$59,000
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Manufacture 346 m² in Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture 346 m²
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 346 m²
Production and warehouse premises in the property in the industrial zone of the city of Zhab…
$60,000
VAT
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