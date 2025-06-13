Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zelvienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zelvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Barodzicy, Belarus
House
Barodzicy, Belarus
Area 72 m²
The house is for sale. Borodici. 1950 built, with a plot of -0.2454 hectares.Electricity's o…
$5,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zelvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go