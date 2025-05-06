Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Zdanovicki selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
18
offices
3
shops
4
4 properties total found
Manufacture 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Manufacture 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
Selling a building with tenants in ag. Zhdanovichi. For sale 3-storey building, fully occupi…
$695,000
Manufacture 755 m² in Ratamka, Belarus
Manufacture 755 m²
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 755 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique platform for business in Ratomka! An excellent opportunity to implement and impleme…
$400,000
Manufacture 115 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Manufacture 115 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale service station in Tarasovo with all necessary equipment and customer base. The pre…
$350,000
