Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zavuccieuski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zavuccieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Zavuccieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zavuccieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 650 m²
Cozy good-quality recreation center for year-round rest on the first shore! Nearby the Weste…
$650,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zavuccieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go