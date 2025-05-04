Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Zaslawye, Belarus

2 properties total found
Manufacture 291 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Manufacture 291 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 291 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale in perfect condition capital buildings for industrial and warehouse purposes with a…
$115,000
Manufacture 900 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Manufacture 900 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a ready-made liquid business in industrial metalworking with equipment and machi…
$600,000
