Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zadroueuski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Zadroueuski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Zadroue, Belarus
House
Zadroue, Belarus
Area 29 m²
For sale a wooden house with a plot of 22.2 acres in the village of Zadrovye, Zarechnaya str…
$2,500
Leave a request
House in Zadroue, Belarus
House
Zadroue, Belarus
Area 43 m²
I will sell a house in Zadrovye, 12 Zarechnaya str., 20 km from Orsha, a wooden house, water…
$5,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zadroueuski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go