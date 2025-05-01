Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zadroueuski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zadroueuski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Zadroue, Belarus
House
Zadroue, Belarus
Area 29 m²
For sale a wooden house with a plot of 22.2 acres in the village of Zadrovye, Zarechnaya str…
$2,500
House in Zadroue, Belarus
House
Zadroue, Belarus
Area 43 m²
I will sell a house in Zadrovye, 12 Zarechnaya str., 20 km from Orsha, a wooden house, water…
$5,000
Properties features in Zadroueuski selski Savet, Belarus

