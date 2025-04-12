Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zadoreuski selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Zadoreuski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 690 m² in Izbisca, Belarus
Commercial property 690 m²
Izbisca, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 690 m²
Floor 1/1
PRICE TREATY!!! STOCK SCHOOLS   area 1028 m2, and nbsp; in and nbsp; Logo district, d.   Ch…
$45,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes