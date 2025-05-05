Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zabalacki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Zabalacki selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Zabalacki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
For sale 2 storey cottage at the address: Novy Khorobrovo 12 (R-m Zamostye) , located on a p…
$36,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zabalacki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go