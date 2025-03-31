Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vysokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Vysokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vysokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
The house by the lake! 25 acres of land, flat and ennobled plot. Fruit trees, flowers are pl…
$99,500
House in Vysokaje, Belarus
House
Vysokaje, Belarus
Area 47 m²
I will sell a plot with a dilapidated house ag High, wooden 1958 gp, the area of the house i…
$3,500
Properties features in Vysokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

