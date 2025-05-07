Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Voranava District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Voranava District, Belarus

House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 98 m²
A cozy house for sale in G.P. Radun, Voronovsky district on Dzerzhinsky Street. Convenient l…
$21,500
House in Misavicy, Belarus
House
Misavicy, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Accommodated and comfortable residential building with a total area of 141.4 m2. Festive hal…
$25,000
House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Cozy brick house for sale in a quiet place in the center of the village of Radun, at Per. So…
$19,990
House in Radunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
I will sell a house in the village of Pashkovichi, Voronovsky district, 20 km from Lida! - T…
$6,900
