Houses for sale in Voranava District, Belarus

House in Germaniski, Belarus
House
Germaniski, Belarus
Area 73 m²
House for sale in d. German, not far from the city. Voronovo ( 3km ). The house is wooden, s…
$23,000
House in Voranava, Belarus
House
Voranava, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale one-storey house built in 1969, located in the center of Voronovo. Main characteri…
$27,000
House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 98 m²
A cozy house for sale in G.P. Radun, Voronovsky district on Dzerzhinsky Street. Convenient l…
$21,500
House in Misavicy, Belarus
House
Misavicy, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Accommodated and comfortable residential building with a total area of 141.4 m2. Festive hal…
$25,000
House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 83 m²
A cozy, warm house for sale in the very center of Radun. The total area of the house is 82.8…
$16,000
House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 69 m²
A residential building for sale in P. Radun, street. May 1st.Total area - 69.4 sq. m., livin…
$17,500
House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Cozy brick house for sale in a quiet place in the center of the village of Radun, at Per. So…
$19,990
House in Girkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Girkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Spacious house for sale in the picturesque village of Klaishi! Looking for a home for a larg…
$5,900
House in Radunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
For sale wooden house 2 km from GP. Radun in Voronov district, 25 km from Lida, Grodno regio…
$6,900
House in Radunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
I will sell a house in the village of Pashkovichi, Voronovsky district, 20 km from Lida! - T…
$6,900
