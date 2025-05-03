Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Volkauski selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Volkauski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 5 000 m² in Volkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Volkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 5 000 m²
A unique complex on the territory of the former estate! ❤️ A unique complex of capital build…
$500,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
