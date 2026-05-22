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Warehouses for sale in Vitsebsk, Belarus

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Warehouse 392 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Warehouse 392 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 392 m²
Sale of the building of specialized road transport. Total area - 391.8 m2 Name: Car wash. …
$48,000
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