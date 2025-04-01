Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Vitebsk District, Belarus

House in Sapiecynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sapiecynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Capital residential building for sale in 2 levels in ag. Chapeccino. All communications in t…
$35,000
Cottage in Alhova, Belarus
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
Area 359 m²
For sale cottage in Olgovo, with a total area of 358.6 square meters. Good access all year r…
$250,000
House in Mazalauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mazalauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
A residential house for sale in Vitebsk district in Bukatino. Three living, big rooms. Sewer…
$29,500
Properties features in Vitebsk District, Belarus

