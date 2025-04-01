Houses for sale in Vitebsk District, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
9 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Liatcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
TOP TOP
3 bedroom house
Liatcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy two-story house, located just 11 km from Vitebsk, next to the Verasy tourist center, …
$61,128
House in Alhova, Belarus
House
Alhova, Belarus
Area 241 m²
Capital brick house built in 1996 in Olgavo is for sale. Nice asphalt driveway. High place. …
$106,000
House in Malye Letcy, Belarus
House
Malye Letcy, Belarus
Area 266 m²
For sale a residential complex built in 2021, multifunctional, with all amenities. Heating: …
$340,000
Cottage in Varonauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Varonauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 210 m²
An unfinished canned capital structure is sold in the Crows. The entrance is asphalt. Separa…
$58,000
Cottage in Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale a cozy cottage by the lake in the picturesque village of Gorodnyany! We offer you a…
$145,000
Cottage in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
A new house for sale in Shapury, almost ready to live. 3 bedrooms, the hall is combined with…
$72,000
House in Sapiecynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sapiecynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Capital residential building for sale in 2 levels in ag. Chapeccino. All communications in t…
$35,000
Cottage in Alhova, Belarus
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
Area 359 m²
For sale cottage in Olgovo, with a total area of 358.6 square meters. Good access all year r…
$250,000
House in Mazalauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mazalauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
A residential house for sale in Vitebsk district in Bukatino. Three living, big rooms. Sewer…
$29,500
