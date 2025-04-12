Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Visnavecki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Visnavecki selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Visnavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Visnavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
In the village of Golovlenitsa, the Stolbtsovsky district is sold   5/8 shares in the right …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Visnavecki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes