Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vilejka
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Vilejka, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 330 m² in Vilejka, Belarus
Commercial property 330 m²
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 330 m²
For sale administrative and economic building 329.6 m2.  G. Vileika, Krasnoarmeyskaya str., …
$45,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go