Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Viesialouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
House with bath and large plot ❤️We present you a unique opportunity to find a cozy and func…
$9,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes