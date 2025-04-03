Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Holholica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Holholica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked house with a plot of 6 acres ❤️This half house with a plot is the emb…
$13,500
House in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
House with bath and large plot ❤️We present you a unique opportunity to find a cozy and func…
$9,000
2 room apartment in Viesialova, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viesialova, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
2-room apartment of Veselovo Borisovsky district.From the town of Borisov 17 km. The village…
$6,000
Properties features in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

