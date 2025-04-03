Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Viesialouski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

сommercial property
3
1 property total found
Shop 173 m² in Viesialova, Belarus
Shop 173 m²
Viesialova, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a retail building (shop) in the village of Veselovo. Total area is 173.4 sq.m.Pl…
$13,500
