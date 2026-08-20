Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
For sale a good cottage in a classic style on the street Baltiy in the village of Beregovoy,…
$172 698
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go