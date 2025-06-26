Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a 3-room apartment with a hotel entrance to Beregov p. Asphalted entrance from the …
$35,000
1 room apartment in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with amenities in D.Casimation. Apartment for sale in an apartment building in Kaz…
$25,000
3 room apartment in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a 3-room apartment with a hotel entrance to Beregov p. Asphalted entrance from the …
$35,000
3 room apartment in Viercialiski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Viercialiski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale 3-room apartment on the street. Pervomaiskaya, 2 in the agricultural town of Vershil…
$35,000
Properties features in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

